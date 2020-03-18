Business Vietnam boasts opportunities to expand exports to Sweden It is forecast that Vietnam will have great opportunities to export more types of products to Sweden when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Business Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19 The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business HCM City asks enterprises to keep prices stable The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has asked enterprises participating in the price stabilisation programme to increase the amount of goods in the market this year.

Business Businesses propose incentives amid COVID-19 outbreak Cutting interest rates and corporate income and added value duties, and extending loan payments and tax and social insurance collections were among the proposals raised by businesses at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17.