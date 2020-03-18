World coffee lovers treated to Nestlé Vietnam’s new products
Hanoi (VNA) - Nestlé Vietnam has introduced Nescafé Aromatico and Nescafé Excellente – the two latest products made of premium quality coffee beans sourced from the Central Highlands region.
In addition to Nescafé Dolce Gusto and instant coffee products adapted to various consumers’ tastes, these new products are expected to help raise the value of local coffee beans and promote Vietnamese coffee to the world.
All of these products roll off the production lines at the state-of-the-art Nestlé Tri An factory in the southern province of Dong Nai.
While Nescafé Aromatico is a powerful blend of arabica and robusta medium-roasted coffee beans, Nescafé Excellente is made 100 percent from dark roasted arabica beans, following a recipe designed specifically for consumers in export markets, especially Southeast Asia and East Asia, said William Mackereth, supply chain director at Nestlé Vietnam.
“Vietnamese coffee is one of the most compelling beverages in the world, with its authentic aroma and strong, unique taste. Nestlé Vietnam already takes whole coffee beans to the wider world, including Pakistan, Thailand, and the Philippines – but there is enormous capacity too for further opportunities. With the right certification, our whole roasted coffee beans can be taken anywhere in the world,” he stressed.
“Asian countries are some of the most dynamic markets and we are constantly working to extend ties of cooperation in the region. These efforts are bearing fruit with China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore becoming the next destinations on our journey to bring Nestlé Vietnam and Vietnamese coffee to the world,” Mackereth explained.
At present, Nestlé Vietnam produces a wide range of products sourced entirely from the highest-quality Vietnamese robusta coffee beans.
In 2018, Nestlé launched the Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsule production line to create products with carefully selected green coffee beans from the Vietnamese Central Highlands at the Nestlé Tri An factory.
At the end of 2019, Nescafé Dolce Gusto completed the profile of seven different recipes for export to Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Oceania markets.
Nestlé is currently the leading coffee buyer in Vietnam, ultimately purchasing 20-25 percent of the country’s total coffee output. Each year, Nestlé’s coffee sourcing activities inject around 650 million USD into the national economy.
In order to raise the value of Vietnamese coffee beans, Nestlé Vietnam has also implemented its Nescafé Plan since 2011. The project has helped rejuvenate 36,000 hectares of aged coffee plantations and provided training for over 240,000 farmers./.