World Environment Day 2021: Restoring ecosystems
-
Mangrove forests along the Tam Giang lagoon grow green in front of villages in Quang Loi commune, Quang Dien district, Thua Thien-Hue province. The mangove forests not only contribute to protecting the ecological environment, accumulating alluvium and developing local people's source of livelihoods but also create attractive tourist attractions. (Photo: VNA)
-
Lives inside mangrove forests in the districts of Phu Loc, Quang Dien, Huong Tra and Phu Vang in Thua Thien-Hue province. Almost all forest areas are well developed, providing a favorable environment for aquatic species to breed, creating a strong wind and wave barrier for people in the lagoon area during the rainy season. (Photo: VNA)
-
Environmental pollution from burning straw is extremely serious because in the smoke, there are small dust particles, CO, CO2, SO2 and NO2, etc. In the photo: Air pollution in Hanoi increases due to many factors, including industrial emissions, straw burning, traffic jams and construction. (Photo: VNA)
-
Due to severe sea water intrusion, the headquarters of Dat Mui Border Station and a patch of protective forest have disappeared. Local people in Kenh Dao Dong hamlet, Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district in the Mekong delta province of Ca Mau have to build footbridges for crossing during high tide. (Photo: VNA)
-
Garbage and plastic bags pile up in a waste treatment plant in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)
-
A mountain hawk is released to Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh province by the Park’s Management Board and the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre. (Photo: VNA)