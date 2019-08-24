World-renowned bubble maestro Fan Yang will return to Vietnam on the occasion of the upcoming National Day (September 2) holiday. (Photo: fayfay.com)

World-renowned bubble maestro Fan Yang will return to Vietnam with unique performances to dazzle spectators on the occasion of the upcoming National Day (September 2) holiday.The Vietnamese-Canadian bubble maker has performed in Vietnam 19 times, delighting Vietnamese audiences with his colourful and entertaining shows.This year, he will give performances at a large-scale entertainment centre for children named ‘Bubble World’ that was built by himself and Dong Do Show Company at Times City Trade Centre in Hanoi.The shows are held at 10am, 3pm and 7:30pm every Friday, Sunday and Saturday, starting from August 23.The programme will be divided into two parts: the lively scenes for children and Fan Yang’s bubble world. - VNA