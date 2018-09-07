Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of Malaysia, Venezuela, Chile, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Estonia and Hungary have sent messages of congratulations to leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State and Government on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of National Day (September 2).



In a message sent to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad hailed Vietnam as one of the closest strategic and economic partners of Malaysia over the past 45 years.



He affirmed that Malaysia will work closely with Vietnam within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.



In a congratulatory message cabled to President Tran Dai Quang, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros asserted that Venezuela is ready to strengthen bilateral ties with Vietnam.



Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent congratulations to the Vietnamese President while Azerbaijani PM Novruz Mammadov congratulated PM Phuc.



President of Poland Andrzej Duda and President of the Council of Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki sent congratulatory messages to Vietnamese State and Government leaders.



President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid also sent congratulations to President Quang.



On the occasion, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, Chilean Minister of External Relations Roberto Ampuero, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szijjártó Peter sent congratulations to Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.-VNA