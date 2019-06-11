A delegation of Vietnam attends the 18th session of the WMO Congress in Geneva, Switzerland (Source: www.monre.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has supported the development of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VMHA) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment over the time, said VMHA Director Tran Hong Thai.



The support the WMO for its members is proved effective through the Severe Weather Forecasting Demonstration project in Southeast Asia (SEA), as its Regional Forecast Support Centre based in VMHA headquarters in Hanoi have received positive feedback of beneficiary countries, he noted.



To facilitate natural disaster control and prevention of Vietnam, the VMHA asked for WMO’s support in agricultural meteorology and the establishment of a drought monitoring and early warning centre, along with the development of an agricultural drought database for its members.



In addition, the VMHA requested assistance in the improvement of the Flash Flood Guidance System in the SEA region and Vietnam in particular.



The agency also worked to devise a national meteorological and hydrological database of international standard and sought counselling of the WMO for State management in aviation meteorology.



The 18th session of the WMO Congress is underway in Geneva, Switzerland from June 3 to 14, providing a platform for meteorologists and hydrologists worldwide to discuss strategic plans in support of poor, developing nations and natural disaster monitoring and preparedness.



The WMO was formally designated as a specialised agency of the United Nations in 1951. At present, it has 187 member states and six member territories.-VNA