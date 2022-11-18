World Peace Council to convene 22nd assembly in Vietnam
The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC) is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and Quang Ninh province from November 21 to 27, the first to be held in Vietnam.
The event will be attended by 200 participants, including nearly 100 delegates and guests from 49 countries and 100 others from Vietnam, Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son told a press briefing in Hanoi on November 18.
Vietnam’s hosting of the WPC’s 22nd Assembly is to demonstrate the country’s active contributions to the council’s activities and the world peace movement at large; help improve the role and standing of Vietnam, including VUFO and the Vietnam Peace Committee (VPC), in the world peace movement; and show Vietnam as a responsible and active member of the international community.
The assembly is also an occasion for VUFO and the VPC to enhance friendship and cooperation with the WPC and other members, popularise Vietnam and its peace movement, and capitalise on the WPC and members’ support for the issues matching Vietnam’s interest such as the East Sea and Agent Orange/dioxin victims, Son noted.
The WPC, an organisation leading the world peace movement, gathers 135 organisations of communist and left-wing parties in more than 100 countries. From an international anti-imperialist movement of the masses, after more than 70 years of development, it has become part of the world peace movement closely cooperating with international movements and countries to promote peace around the globe./.