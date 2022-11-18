Politics President meets top Chinese leader in Bangkok President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of China Xi Jinping in Bangkok on November 18.

Politics President meets US Vice President on APEC meeting sidelines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 18 met US Vice President Kamala Harris in Bangkok, as both are in Thailand to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 4th defence dialogue The 4th Vietnam-Thailand defence dialogue took place in Bangkok on November 17 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Permanent Secretary of the Thai Defence Ministry General Sanitchanok Sangkachan.

Politics Vietnam, Thailand boost judicial cooperation Vietnamese Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his Thai counterpart Somsak Thepsuthin on November 17 in Bangkok, during which they proposed orientations for cooperation between the two agencies in the coming time.