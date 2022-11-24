Society "Run for the Heart 2023" charity programme launched The “Run for the Heart 2023”, an annual charity programme which aims to raise funds for children who need heart surgeries, has been launched by VinaCapital Foundation and Gamuda Land Vietnam.

Society Ha Giang province, RoK’s Beoun county cooperate in labour export The People’s Committee of northern Ha Giang province and authorities of Boeun county in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk province on November 24 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the supply of seasonal labourers.

Society Conference seeks ways to mobilize resources for ethnic minority, mountainous areas The building of cooperation programmes to mobilise resources and attract investment for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2025 was the focus of an international conference in Hanoi on November 24. ​

Society Driving centres ask to delay virtual cabin requirement Many driving training centers are balking at regulation that requires them to purchase virtual cabins costing billions of VND to train drivers, claiming it will cause more financial burdens as they are still struggling to operate after the COVID-19 pandemic.