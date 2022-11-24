World Peace Council’s 22nd Assembly elect new Executive Committee
The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC), which is underway in Hanoi, elected a new executive committee with 40 members on November 24.
The new executive committee elected Pallab Sengupta, General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation, as President of the WPC with absolute consensus.
Athanasios Pafilis was re-elected General Secretary of the council, and Iraklis Tsavdaridis was elected executive secretary.
The committee also elected five Vice Presidents representing the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Europe, and 11 members of the council’s secretariat.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien (second left) receives WPC leaders (Photo: VNA)
The same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee held a meeting with the WPC delegation.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien emphasized that Vietnam has suffered great pains and losses during wars so the Vietnamese are deeply aware of the value of peace.
He expressed a wish that the agenda of the WPC’s 22nd assembly will be realized so that people in the world and the Vietnamese in particular can live and cooperate for common development in a peaceful world.
Leaders of the WPC and foreign delegates expressed their respect for President Ho Chi Minh and admiration of Vietnam’s traditions and achievements. They said they want to work together with Vietnam to maintain world peace and strive for a fair and just world order./.