Culture - Sports Two intangible cultural heritage elements to seek inscription into world lists Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has agreed on the submission of the dossiers on “Mo Muong” and the “art of Cheo” to UNESCO to seek the inscription of these intangible cultural heritage elements into world lists.

Videos Vietnamese culinary festival 2024 commences with a bang The Vietnamese Culinary Festival, showcasing special cuisine from the three regions of Vietnam, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28. Officially acknowledged as the most distinctive festival in Asia and worldwide, the event garnered significant attention from both local and international visitors.