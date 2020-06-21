Spanish tapas (Photo: Spanish Embassy in Vietnam)



Hanoi (VNA) – World Tapas Day (June 18), the second of its kind in Vietnam, was celebrated in a unique cultural – fashion space in Hanoi on June 20.



The event was co-hosted by the Spanish Embassy in Vietnam, the Spanish Gastronomy Association “Saborea Espana”, and the Vietnam – Spain Friendship Association.



Spanish Ambassador to Vietnam Maria Jesús Figa Lospez-Palop said the event was held for the first time in Vietnam in 2019 to the welcome of people in Hanoi, Da Nang, Hoi An and Ho Chi Minh City.



She added that tapa is a traditional food of Spain with various ingredients such as bread with ham or cheese on top, olive fruits, chilli, eggplant grilled with cheese, among others, which has become popular worldwide today.



General Secretary of the Vietnam – Spain Friendship Association Nguyen Hai Anh said the event offers a chance to further tighten friendship between the two nations.



At the event, the organising board also presented first, second, third prizes to winners of the online competitions “tapa cooking videos”, “best tapa photos” and puzzles about Spanish cuisine.



On the occasion, 18 restaurants in Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City will offer traditional Spanish food to diners with discounts and gifts./.