Ho Chi Minh City will host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will host the Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 on September 7, launched to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry.



On its website, the WTA described HCM City as a metropolis of boundless energy which draws together both old and new Vietnam.



“Wander through alleys and markets, explore the temples, and discover the designer malls beneath soaring skyscrapers in this fascinating fusion of different worlds," it said.



This year, Vietnam has received a series of nominations for different categories at the WTA 2022. Specifically, the country was nominated for awards in the Asian region for Leading Destination, Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, Leading Heritage Destination, Leading Cultural Destination, Leading Nature Destination, Leading Youth Travel Destination and Leading Beach Destination.



The capital city of Hanoi was shortlisted as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination and Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination.