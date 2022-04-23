World Vision Vietnam operations director Than Thi Ha (L) and Deputy Director of Hai Phong Department of Education and Training Do Van Loi at the event. (Photo courtesy of the World Vision Vietnam)

Hai Phong (VNS/VNA) — As many as 600 high school students and 95 teachers in Ngo Quyen District, the northern port city of Hai Phong, will be equipped with information technology skills in a recently-started project.

The project "Improving Transferable Skills for Youth in Hải Phòng" was launched on April 22 by the World Vision Vietnam and Hai Phong Department of Education and Training.

With a total value of 245,850 USD, the project, sponsored by Samsung SDS Korea, will be implemented over 18 months, from this year to October next year.

The project will also bring teachers and students other necessary soft skills to improve student access, especially for those from vulnerable groups, to better learning and employment opportunities.

"As the third-largest city in Vietnam, Hai Phong is one of the country's technological, economic, educational, scientific, and commercial centres. In the current digital age, more students in Hai Phong are pursuing computer science careers thanks to the early access to the STEM education programmes at schools," said deputy director of Hai Phong Department of Education and Training Do Van Loi.

STEM education includes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

World Vision Vietnam will implement the project by leveraging its network of monitoring and managing community-based activities and its long-term partnership with local authorities.

This helps improve the capacity of students and teachers in information technology, including computer programming, multimedia, digital marketing, web design, and develops the ability for students and teachers to apply soft skills to improve access to quality jobs such as communication skills, online safety, teamwork, problem-solving, leadership and life skills./.