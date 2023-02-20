Environment Joint efforts made to plant 1 billion trees by 2025 In an effort to combat global climate change and extreme weather patterns which have caused severe human and property losses, Vietnam is resolved to plant 1 billion trees in the 2021-2025 period.

Environment Northern region to see new cold spell A new cold spell will hit northern region on February 19 morning, then blanket the north central and several areas of the central-central region, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Urban development must adapt, help combat climate change: experts It is necessary to increase tree coverage to reduce the effect of heat-induced problems and increase the absorption of greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas in order to contribute to realising the target of net-zero emissions by 2050, according to Nguyen Tuan Quang from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE).

Environment Industry-trade sector aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission by up to 30% The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has issued an action plan on climate change adaptation to 2030, with a vision to 2025, with a goal of reducing the sector's greenhouse gas emission by 25%-30%.