World Water Day 2023 urges changes to solve water, sanitation crisis
Illustrative image (Source: unwater.org)Hanoi (VNA) – This year’s World Water Day (March 22) is themed “Accelerating Change” to solve the water and sanitation crisis.
The global campaign encourages people to take action to change the way they use, consume, and manage water.
Among the activities in response to the Day, the UN 2023 Water Conference is scheduled to take place at the UN headquarters in New York from March 22 to 24.
The event, to be co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands, will make midterm review of the implementation of the “International Decade for Action: Water for Sustainable Development” (2018 - 2028) so as to assist countries to achieve water targets and criteria adopted internationally for the period, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment./.