World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands in the life of the people and its importance to the planet.

This year’s theme is “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration” which highlights the urgent need to prioritise wetland restoration.



In the document, the ministry urged communication activities to promote values and significance of wetlands, and called on people to commit to protecting and using wetlands sustainably.

With high biodiversity, wetlands in Vietnam have played an important role in the agriculture-based economy as well as socio-economic activities.

Vietnam became a member of the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognised as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance./.

VNA