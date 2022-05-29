Bach Long bridge in the northern province of Son La. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Son La province held the inauguration ceremony of a 632-metre-long glass bridge in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district on May 28.



Bach Long bridge is part of the Moc Chau Island Tourist Complex invested by Tour 26 Moc Chau Joint Stock Company.



This is a complex of entertainment services and high-class resorts including five-star hotel, monorail amusement park, cable car service and ethnic cuisine area, with Bach Long bridge being its highlight.



Construction for the bridge started in early 2021 with a total investment of 773 billion VND (33.2 million USD). It is open for visitors on April 30 this year.



Once completed, the project will contribute to providing more entertainment and resort services, attracting more tourists to Moc Chau national tourist area and creating jobs for about 500 local workers.



The same day, Bach Long bridge was recognised as the world’s longest cliff-side path by Guinness World Records (GWR) and the world's glass-bottomed bridge by the World Record Association (WRA) and the Official World Record (OWR)./.