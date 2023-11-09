World Thailand promotes AI app to prevent call scammers Thailand’s Office of the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) is developing a national "do not call list" application as an option to help people block calls and text messages from unwanted numbers, aiming to tackle call centre scams.

World Indonesian former minister sentenced to 15 years in jail for corruption Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on November 8 sentenced former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johnny Gerard Plate to 15 years in prison over a corruption case relating to an Internet infrastructure development project in remote areas.

World Laos extends anti-drug programme Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamfong has announced that his country will continue to implement the national programme on drug prevention and control until 2025 in the context of complicated drug trafficking situation in the border areas.

World Over 250,000 Thai farmers to benefit from rice green climate fund A five-year Thai Rice Green Climate Fund (GCF) project is expected to benefit more than 250,000 smallholder farmers in Thailand and cut emissions in the local farming sector by 2.4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to Pavich Kasawong, deputy director-general of the Department of Climate Change and Environment.