World’s third biggest floating solar power plant inaugurated in Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended a ceremony on November 9 to inaugurate a 192 megawatt peak (MWp) floating solar power plant – the biggest in Southeast Asia and the third biggest in the world - on a reservoir in West Java province.
Terapung Cirata floating solar power plant (Photo: kompas.id)
Speaking at the event, he said that Terapung Cirata is a great dream of Indonesia in building large-scale new renewable energy plants to provide a clean electricity source for the country.
The plant's capacity is expected to be increased to 500 MWp, and possibly even a maximum of 1,000 MWp in the future.
The leader expressed his hope that the plant will help encourage other businesses to invest in developing new and renewable energies in the country.
He affirmed that projects like Terapung Cirata will help increase the proportion of new and renewable energies in the national energy structure to 23% by 2025./.