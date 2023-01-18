On the afternoon of January 14, 2023, the inauguration ceremony of the second office building in Long An of WorldSteel Group took place very solemnly, marking a strong turning point in the development journey of World Steel. Long An WorldSteel Group Building is located at Lot Q9-10-15-16, St. No.7, Hai Son Industrial Park (Phase 3+4), Duc Hoa Ha Commune, Duc Hoa District, Long An Province.



In 10 years of establishment and development, World Steel has resonated in the industrial construction industry with many industrial construction general contractor projects in Vietnam, notably with projects in many industrial parks from North to South. Among them are prominent projects such as the General Contractor of Tien Giang Tongwei project, Hai Duong Tongwei belonging to Tongwei Group, Hau Giang Sunpro Steel complex project, Tay Ninh Brotex yarn factory project Phase 3+4, the General contractor of the advanced battery factory complex project invested by Singapore GPPD Energy Co., Ltd in Binh Phuoc, many bidding packages at Dung Quat - Quang Ngai Hoa Phat project,...



Along with that, there are national key projects: World Steel participates in the Long Son petrochemical project with the package H&I-8 warehouse 2 along with promoting the export of steel structures to foreign markets, especially in Southeast Asia: Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Australia, the US, etc. Among them, World Steel is most proud of the US market. Up to now, we are also the first company in Vietnam and Asia to achieve the AC472 certificate, a quality management system for official steel structure products to be exported to the US market.



In 2019, marking a remarkable development and transformation process is the event that World Steel's first office building was built at 55 Le Thuc Hoach, Phu Tho Hoa, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City.



After only a short time with sustainable development orientation and goals, we have affirmed our reputation in the market and received the trust of hundreds of partners, clients who are foreign corporations, leading companies in Vietnam when acting as the General Contractor of a series of large industrial construction projects, exporting many steel structure projects to the international market. The great development of WorldSteel Group in recent years has led to the growth of the human resources apparatus, along with the requirement for a new working space. Determining that the Company's greatest asset is people, the Board of Directors has advocated building a large-scale headquarters, not only to expand business activities but also to create a convenient, comfortable environment, stimulating creativity for employees.



With the enthusiasm of the team, the Building is completely designed with steel structure solutions, manufactured by World Steel Long An factory itself. The completion of the project in a short time from the design, production and construction stages has partly demonstrated the superiority of the steel structure solution that the company brings to the construction market. The building is cared for in every detail, completed with full functions, multi-utilities: open workspace, green landscape, park, many relaxation areas. The biggest desire of the Board of Directors is: WorldSteel Group Long An becomes a true "second home" so that all employees can work with peace of mind and be happy with their workplace.

Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam – Chairman of the Board of Directors, General Director spoke at the ceremony

At the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam - Founder, Chairman and General Director of the company shared and answered the questions of hundreds of partners and clients: Why does World Steel make investment while the general picture of the construction industry is not very positive? Mr. Nguyen Khanh Lam affirmed that the investment is in the direction of World Steel for many years of establishment, focusing and reaffirming the company's sustainable development strategy is the strongest evidence for perseverance with the goals set by the company. Besides, 2022 is also the year witnessing the company's rapid development in both domestic and foreign markets with many large and key projects implemented and completed. The office building in Long An prioritises focusing on the operation team with the desire to respond quickly and promptly to activities related to production and quality, to respond quickly to the needs of domestic and international clients./.





The inauguration ceremony takes place in the joy of the entire Board of Directors and employees of the Company (representatives of members in the system)

The Board of Directors and distinguished guests cut the ribbon to inaugurate the building

World Steel Long An Building is the pride of World Steel People

VNA