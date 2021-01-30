Delegates to the 13th National Party Congress , which is taking place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Political parties, organisations and international friends from around the globe have continued offering congratulations to the 13th National Congress of the



In its message, the



It expressed its belief that the congress will be successful and generate positive outcomes for the making of guidelines and strategies for national development, which will be a solid foundation for Vietnam’s development.



Affirming that Vietnam has continually obtained prosperity and progress for its people under the CPV’s leadership, in its congratulatory message, the People’s Action Party of Singapore wrote that it believes the CPV will continue developing Vietnam to new levels.



Meanwhile, the National League for Democracy of Myanmar congratulated the CPV on the latter’s exceptional resolve and great achievements throughout the 90 years of fighting and scarifying for the sake of the Vietnamese Fatherland and people.



The Mongolian People’s Party noted that the CPV’s 13th National Congress is a historic event that will herald a new phase of development and growth in Vietnam, and wished the friendship and cooperation between the two parties and countries to prosper.



The Palestinian National Liberation Movement highly valued efforts by the CPV to serve the people and lead Vietnam to stronger development, noting that it always attaches importance to the friendship between Vietnam and Palestine.



For its part, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela also wished the CPV’s 13th National Congress a great success to uphold the immortal legacy of late President Ho Chi Minh and the creative “Doi moi” (renewal) policy of the Vietnamese revolution.



It also spoke highly of millions of Vietnamese’s engagement in discussing and giving opinions on the draft documents submitted to the congress, which has strongly and clearly reflected the Vietnamese people’s right to mastery.



In its message, the Socialist Party of Argentina said Vietnam remains a lighthouse for the struggle for equality, universal rights, peace, and justice in the world.



It offered congratulations on the successes in the preparation for the congress, as well as the discussion of and gathering of public opinions on the documents submitted to the event./.

VNA