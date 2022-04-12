Ban Vuong is believed to be the great ancestor of all clans of the Dao people. The Ban Vuong worshipping ceremony aims to show the Red Dao people’s respect for ancestors and aspiration for a peaceful life, prosperity, good weather, and bumper crops. They believe that the worship of Ban Vuong is related to the destiny of each person, each clan, and the entire ethnic group.



Held from October 15 to December 30 (Lunar calendar) every year, the worshipping ceremony is an important festival in the cultural and spiritual life of the Red Dao people.



Located in the west of Ha Giang, Hoang Su Phi district is a long-standing living place of 13 ethnic groups, including Dao, Tay, Nung, Mong, Co Lao, and La Chi. Local ethnic minorities still uphold their unique traditional culture.



Ha Giang is currently home to 27 national intangible cultural heritages, six of which belong to minority groups with a population of less than 10,000 people./.

VNA