- An exhibition on the Mother Goddess worshipping kicked off at the Hue Culture Museum in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on August 2.On display are photos, objects, costumes and musical instruments; the voices and experiences of insiders, which generalize the belief in Hue under a cultural perspective.It helps visitors get more understanding about traditional values in the diverse and unique spiritual life of people in the ancient capital, contributing to preserving and promoting good values of the belief.Nguyen Hong Hoa Tranh, Director of the museum, said the Mother Goddess worshipping is one of the indigenous folk beliefs with a long history and adaptation to the changes of the society.The Mother Goddess worshipping, which was officially recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in late 2016, is a traditional practice in Vietnam with a long history, having stood the test of social changes. The belief reflects people’s desire for health, wealth and fortune.The exhibition will run until November 2.-VNA