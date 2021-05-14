Business Vietnam looks to expand aquatic exports amid COVID-19 pandemic Vietnam is expected to make breakthroughs in exporting aquatic products in the coming time thanks to its good performance of biological safety, and benefits brought by free trade agreements (FTAs), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Ministry wants to support domestic steel market The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed the Government consider policies to tighten exports of steel products to stabilise the domestic market amid soaring steel prices in recent months.

Business Renewable energy output up nearly 160 percent during Jan-Apr Vietnam’s total output of electricity from renewable energies hit 9.5 billion kWh in the first four months of 2021, up 156.9 percent year-on-year, and accounting for 11.8 percent of the total electricity output, according to a report by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Business Hanoi’s office market increasingly attractive to foreign tenants: Savills Hanoi Hanoi’s office market is said to be more attractive than its counterparts in other Southeast Asian cities and even in the Asia-Pacific region because of cheaper rentals and greater supply, according to real estate consultants Savills Hanoi.