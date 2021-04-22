Writer with disability enters Forbes Vietnam’s inspirational women list
Nguyen Thi Kim Hoa, a writer with a paralysed right arm, has been named in the list of 20 inspirational women in 2021 by the Forbes Vietnam magazine.
This is the first time Forbes Vietnam has honoured women of different ages who have shown their strength and inspired the community in the face of adversity.
Hoa, 37, from the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan, is a member of the Vietnam Writers’ Association.
She has suffered from the arm paralysis after a fever when she was just two years old. However, Hoa has overcome the plight to gain fame in literature.
After more than 10 years of pursuing the career, she has won many prestigious awards like those launched by the Van Nghe Quan doi (Military Literature) magazine, and Kim Dong Publishing House in coordination with the Vietnamese Writers’ Association and the Danish Writers’ Association, among others.
She writes for both children and adults./.