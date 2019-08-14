Illustrative image (Source: worldatlas.com)

– The Polish Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 14 to present awards to winners of a writing contest on Poland which was exclusively designed for internet users.Taking place from April 24 to July 12, the contest, the first of its kind in Vietnam, attracted more than 1,800 entries written in Vietnamese.The first prize, which is a week-long trip to Poland in September, went to 23-year-old Nguyen Ka Anh Duy, a tax consultant in Ho Chi Minh City. Only learning about the contest in early June, Duy has since posted 841 pieces of writing about Poland on Wikipedia.Speaking at the award ceremony, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel said the big number of entries manifests the love of Vietnamese, especially youngsters, for Poland despite the geographical distance.-VNA