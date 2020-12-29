Writing contest promotes Vietnam-Russia ties
People celebrate 103 years of the Russian October Revolution in Moscow - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) - Lieut. Gen. Le Phuc Nguyen, former Editor-in-Chief of the Quan doi Nhan dan (People’s Army) newspaper and a former student in Russia, has won the first prize in a writing contest about Russia.
Launched by the Quan doi Nhan dan newspaper from May to November, the contest, entitled Nuoc Nga Trong Trai Tim Toi (Russia in My Heart), aimed to promote the time-honoured relationship between the two countries.
The organisers also presented two second prizes, three third prizes, and 10 consolation prizes at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 29.
Of the 300 entries sent to the contest, nearly 100 have been published on the newspaper's publications.
The works reflect the love of contestants for Russia, whether they studied there or have never ever been to the country, according to Colonel Ngo Anh Thu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Quan doi Nhan dan newspaper.
The contest is held on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia./.