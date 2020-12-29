Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Taiwan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safely from Taiwan (China) on a flight of Pacific Airlines on December 28.

Society Phu Yen detains suspected illegal immigrants Competent forces of the central province of Phu Yen have seized a passenger bus with 16 people aboard, including eight Chinese, suspected to enter Vietnam illegally, the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control reported on December 28.

Society Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.

Society Some 710 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, Japan Vietnamese authorities joined hands with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Canada and Japan to bring about 710 citizens home from December 27-29.