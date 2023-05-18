Politics Vietnam treasures relations with Switzerland: Party official Vietnam attaches great importance to its friendship and cooperation with Switzerland, a Party official said on May 18.

Politics Vietnam respects right to freedom of religion and belief: Deputy spokesperson As a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country with diverse religious and belief life, the Vietnamese State consistently implements a policy of respecting and guaranteeing a citizen's right to freedom of religion and belief, and the right to follow or not follow any religion; ensuring equality and non-discrimination on the grounds of religion or belief; and protecting activities of religious organisations by law, stated the Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on May 18.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Various activities held abroad to celebrate President Ho Chi Minh's birth anniversary Katrin Kandel, voluntary CEO of the Facing the World (FTW), a UK-based charity organisation that has been operating in Vietnam since 2007 to support children with congenital craniofacial deformities, has talked with the Vietnam News Agency about Ho Chi Minh's thought and his works on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890).