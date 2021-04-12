WUS President highlights Vietnam's increasing role
President of the World University Service (WUS) Kambiz Ghawami has highlighted Vietnam’s increasing role in the world as well as cooperation between Vietnam and Germany during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Germany.
President of the World University Service (WUS) Kambiz Ghawami (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – President of the World University Service (WUS) Kambiz Ghawami has highlighted Vietnam’s increasing role in the world as well as cooperation between Vietnam and Germany during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Germany.
He stressed that the international community has strong belief in Vietnam’s policies, highlighting successful cooperation between Vietnam and Germany within the framework of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the two nations’ rotating Chairmanship of the regional organisations, as well as their collaboration in various international initiatives.
Thanks to the nation’s good control of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam could achieve 6.5 percent GDP growth in 2021, and even 7.2 percent in 2022, as projected by the World Bank (WB).
According to Ghawami, the forecasts are encouraging, particularly when the country combines sustainable economic development with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Vietnam and Germany have various resolutions to realise the SDGs, he said, adding both sides could work together on an international-level research on infectious diseases in animals, as well as kick off related initiatives at the UN and within the UNSC framework.
Besides, Ghawami said that the Vietnamese people in Germany have contributed their efforts to the fight against COVID-19 through presenting meals and face masks to German frontline workers.
Both nations also have cooperated in various projects, he said, noting Hessen, Sachsen-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thüringen states, and the association of friends of the Vietnamese-German University (VGU), comprising many German firms like Messer AG, EDAG, Dussmann, HDI, TRUMPF, Dorsch AG) and VietinBank branch in Germany, presented over 300 scholarships worth more than 170,000 EUR to support VGU students who face difficulties due to COVID.
He underscored that the Vietnam-Germany relations have been built on political trust as well as close ties between the two peoples./.