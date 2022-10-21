Environment New cold spell brings rain to northern region The north will experience another rainy, cold, and cloudy day on October 21 as a new cold spell arrived, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Forum to discuss cooperate responsibility towards climate change An forum on climate change and circular economy with the participation of enterpreneurs will take place on October 27, according to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Environment VietnamPlus writers win second prize at journalism award on wildlife A series of investigative reports on ivory trade in the Central Highlands by reporters of e-newspaper VietnamPlus won the second prize in the journalism category at the VIEWS Awards Journalism Award 2022.

Environment Endangered turtles, tortoises found in Thanh Hoa nature reserve Some 15 big-headed turtles and 10 impressed tortoises have been found at the Pu Hu Nature Reserve in the central province of Thanh Hoa under a two-year project starting in 2020.