Forests in Ca Mau at high risk of fire More than 43,500ha of forest in the southern province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire due to prolonged hot weather, according to the provincial forest management, agricultural and rural development departments.

Symposium provides guidance on evaluation of SDGs in environment A training symposium was held in Hanoi on February 27 to provide guidance on the monitoring and evaluation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in environment for environment experts and scientists as well as policy makers.

German-funded project to support Vietnam in Paris Agreement implementation The German government has provided 10.3 million EUR in non-refundable ODA to support Vietnam in the implementation of the Paris Agreement from 2019 to 2023.

Low rainfall expected across central Vietnam over next two months Little rainfall is forecast across the country in March and April, the remaining months of the dry season, particularly in the central region, said Vu Duc Long, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.