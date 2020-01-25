Culture - Sports Pho, not just a food Vietnam has chosen December 12 every year as 'Pho Day' to honour the dish. Hoang Ho writes about the significance of the noodle soup.

Culture - Sports Hang Bac street - birthplace of Hanoi’s silver jewellery Hang Bac is viewed as the “most expensive” among Hanoi’s 36 old streets. In the past, people living on this street relied on three major jobs, involving silver ingot and jewellery making, and money exchange.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.