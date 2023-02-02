Following the construction of Quoc Tu Giam Temple of Literature in Hanoi in 1070, many temples of literature were built across the nation. Six still stand, of which, Xich Dang temple of literature in Hung Yen city, Hung Yen province is the second oldest, following Quoc Tu Giam Temple of Literature.



Xich Dang temple of literature was constructed in 1804. However, in 1839, the building was renovated with the current beautiful and large scale. Undergoing more than 200 years, its architecture remains intact.



Covering 6,000 square metres, Xich Dang temple of literature consists of a three-door entrance gate and a crossroad where examinations were held to select talented scholars. An ancient bronze bell and a musical stone built in the 18th century are among precious artifacts that remain intact.



The main area of Xich Dang Temple of Literature was built based on the imperial palace’s architecture of Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945).



Nguyen Thi Hue, a visitor from Hung Yen City Hung Yen Province, said: "Xich Dang Temple of Literature represents local people’s fondness for learning. Coming here, I pray to be successful in work and life".



Xich Dang Temple of Literature is the place to worship Confucius – the founder of Confucianism. Moreover, the middle of the room is a place to worship Chu Van An, a talent and moral teacher of Tran Dynasty that ruled from 1225 to 1440, and known as the “the ancestor of Confucianism in Vietnam”.



According to Le Van Tung, a visitor from Le Loi Commune, Hung Yen City, Hung Yen Province, There are nine stone steles preserved here. These steles were inscribed with the names of 161 talented scholars in the locality, manifesting the studious spirit of local people.



Bearing long-standing values of national history, Xich Dang Temple of Literature along with other works across the country have become a cultural symbol honouring the nation’s intellectual elite./.







VNA