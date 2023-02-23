In the early days of spring, all around Tay villages in Dai Lich commune can be heard the sound of drums and lutes.

Villagers gather at stilt houses to rehearse and perform Xoe Then - a special dance of the Tay ethnic minority group.

Passed down from generation to generation, Xoe Then is a symbol of the community’s unity, solidarity, and collective strength.

A special feature of Xoe Then is the cheerful melody created by the sound of “đàn tính”, a stringed musical instrument.

Most Then songs performed today in Dai Lich commune are based on ancient tunes.

The lyrics praise patriotism, love, and aspirations for prosperity and happiness.

Xoe Then is also a part of worshipping festivals for village saints.

Despite changes over the years, Xoe Then has indeed been preserved and developed by the Tay ethnic minority people./.

VNA