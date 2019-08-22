National team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai (centre) poses for photos with young footballers at the press conference for the U13 Yamaha Cup (Photo courtesy of organisers)

Hanoi (VNA) - The U13 Yamaha Cup football tournament will return to Vietnam later this month after two years of absence.



Thirty-four teams will compete in the qualifiers for the 13th edition of the tournament from August 24 to September 22 in the provinces of An Giang, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Tien Giang. The Mekong city of Can Tho will host the finals on October 5 and 6.



The teams will be divided into four groups competing in a knock-out format. The winning team will join the hosts and an invited team from Ho Chi Minh City in the finals.



The champions will walk away with a bonus of 50 million VND (2,200 USD). The runners-up will take 25 million VND and 15 million VND, respectively.



With the desire to work for the realisation of the young generation’s dream and grow future talents for Vietnamese football, Yamaha Motor Vietnam, has sponsored many football tournaments for youths, said Kawano Toshiya, General Director of Yamaha Motor Vietnam.



The Yamaha Cup was first held in 2003 and has nurtured many Vietnamese football talents including national team midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai, who will be present at the tournament to share with children his experiences and love for football.-VNA