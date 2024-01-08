The stamp collection is released to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year. (Photo: Courtesy of Vietnam Post Corporation)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications has released a new stamp collection to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon.

The two-piece set measures 37x37 mm and costs VND4,000 (0.16 USD).

The first stamp depicts a golden dragon soaring into the sky which is associated with the tale of Hanoi’s Imperial Citadel of Thang Long (Rising Dragon), and the second bears an image of Ha Long Bay which tells the legendary story of dragons descending from the heaven to help Vietnamese people fight foreign invaders and protect their homeland.

Meanwhile, the block of the set displays an image of a carp turning into a dragon, symbolising great efforts, luck, and success.

The stamps are expected to help promote Vietnam’s heritage to the postal community and stamp collectors.

Carp turning into a dragon also shows talent, unique qualities, perseverance, sacrifice, and willingness to face all difficulties and challenges to achieve the dream.

Through this image, the stamp set represents the country's strong changes in the new era to realise Vietnam's dream of becoming a developed country and a dragon in Asia.

The Lunar New Year (Tet) festival is the largest and most important traditional festival of the Vietnamese people. This year, workers will have seven days off work starting from February 8 to enjoy Tet celebrations./.