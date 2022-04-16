Year of the Tiger, talk about Mr. “Thirty”
Legend has it that the tiger, also known as the “king of the jungle”, is also known as Mr. "Thirty" because every time someone hunted a tiger, it was customary for the king to give a reward of thirty francs because then there would be one less wicked beast.
-
Despite being kept in captivity, the tigers here have not lost their inherent wild instinct. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The tigers at the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Center have stable health. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
When entering the Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Center, it takes the tiger about 2-3 months to get used to the new environment. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tigers exercise in the outdoor enclosure at the center. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Tigers exercise in the outdoor enclosure at the center. (Photo: VNP/VNA)