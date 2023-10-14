Representatives from Yen Bai province and Val de Marne province sign cooperation agreements. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A delegation from the northern province of Yen Bai led by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Duc Duy is on a working visit to France from October 12-15 to strengthen cooperation between the province of French localities, especially Val de Marne province.



On October 12, the Yen Bai delegation worked with representatives from Val De Marne to review the two localities’ cooperation in the past time in three areas - climate change adaptation, water supply and wastewater treatment, and healthcare for mothers and children.



They shared experience and discussed strategies with priorities for further cooperation in the coming time.



On this occasion, the two localities signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the 2023-2028 period, an agreement on healthcare for mothers and children in Yen Bai province, and a project on waste mud treatment in Yen Bai city.



On October 13, the delegation met with Karim Bouamrane, Mayor of Saint Ouen sur Seine, and other leaders of the city, during which they discussed potential areas of cooperation such as urban transport infrastructure, healthcare, education, and sports.



During the visit to France, the Yen Bai delegation visited the Vietnamese Embassy in France.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang highlighted the participation of Yen Bai and Val de Marne in the 12 Vietnam- France decentralised cooperation conferences held in Hanoi last April, saying that the traditional and effective cooperation between the two localities is one of the models for the decentralised cooperation of Vietnam and France.



Since Yen Bai and Val de Marne formed friendship and cooperative ties in 1996, bilateral relations have been increasingly reinforced and reaped fruitful results. Val-de-Marne has effectively assisted Yen Bai in such fields as health care, culture, heritage value promotion, water supply and wastewater treatment, agriculture and rural development, and economic development.



Val de Marne welcomed more than 200 officials from Yen Bai province to study, improve qualifications and skills in areas, and share experiences./.