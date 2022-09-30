The activity was held on the occasion of Yen Bai’s receiving UNESCO certificate recognising the art of Xoe dance of Thai ethnic minority group as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and Muong Lo Culture-Tourism Festival.



The trekking tour on the 2,979m Ta Chi Nhu, the sixth highest mountain of Vietnam in Hoang Lien Son Range, lasts two days a nd one night. The first tour has drawn more than 20 climbers.

Along the 10-km path to the top of the mountain, tourists will have a chance to enjoy the spectacular beauty of cloud and mountains blending with the wind and sunlight, as well as a sea of purple Chi pau flower, a typical flower in the area that blossoms in mid-September.



Meanwhile, the journey to the top of the 2,875m Ta Xua will lead tourists to “heaven of cloud”. The best time to watch the sea of cloud around Ta Xua is from October to April of the following year./.

VNA