The tourism sector earned nearly 47 million USD in revenue, exceeding 30% of the yearly plan.

The positive outcome was thanks to the province’s implementation of measures to stimulate tourism demand, reopen tourism activities, and effectively control COVID-19.

The province also introduced new tourism products to attract visitors.

Boasting advantages in tourism development, Yen Bai is dubbed a miniature of the northwest, with diverse natural landscapes and rich culture.

The province is home to more than 30 ethnic minorities with own identity and culture.

It has great potential to develop high-class resort tourism, and eco-tourism./.

VNA