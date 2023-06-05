Yen Bai working to facilitate WB-funded project
The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will focus on site clearance to pave way for the sub-project of the World Bank (WB)-funded Dynamic Cities Integrated Development Project in Yen Bai city, a local official affirmed on June 5.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Yen Bai (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai will focus on site clearance to pave way for the sub-project of the World Bank (WB)-funded Dynamic Cities Integrated Development Project in Yen Bai city, a local official affirmed on June 5.
At a working session with a WB delegation, Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen The Phuoc noted that the land clearance and resettlement work is expected to be completed next month.
The official also pledged to ensure safety for project workers during the flooding season, as well as for households in the project area.
The WB side spoke highly of efforts by local departments and agencies during the implementation of the project, saying it has made the best performance among the four targeted localities, which also include the central provinces of Ha Tinh and Thanh Hoa, and the northern province of Hai Duong.
However, it said, limitations still remain in disbursement, asking Yen Bai to pay more attention to social order and environmental issues during the implementation of the project.
The development objective of the Dynamic Cities Integrated Development Project for Vietnam is to increase access to improved urban infrastructure services and enhance integrated urban planning and management capacity in the project cities.
The Yen Bai sub-project, which began in 2019, has a total investment capital of 63.27 million USD, of which 39.46 million USD comes from the WB, and is expected to be completed in June 2025.
Since 2000, Yen Bai has received and rolled out a total of 21 programmes and projects financed by the WB with accumulative funding of 4.67 trillion VND (198.72 million USD), of which 18 projects have been operational./.