World US, Japan join with Vietnam to advance shared energy goals The Trilateral Vietnam-US-Japan Commercial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Forum took place on December 2 to advance shared energy goals, the US Department of State announced on its website on December 3.

Business Vietsovpetro fulfills output goal one month ahead schedule The Vietnam – Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro has reported an oil and condensate output of nearly 3.14 million tonnes in the first 11 months of this year, 9.4 percent higher than its yearly plan.

Business COVID-19 sparks a boom in cashless payment: expert The novel coronavirus outbreak has changed the payment habit in Vietnam, with non-cash transactions particularly surging in the public service, Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Payment Department Pham Tien Dung said on December 4.

Business HCM City’s industrial production index up 3.4 percent in November The November index of industrial production (IIP) in Ho Chi Minh City picked up 3.4 percent compared to the previous months, but the index for the January-November period fell 4.4 percent year on year.