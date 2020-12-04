Yen Bai's agricultural and aquatic products introduced in Hanoi
Visitors at the Week of Yen Bai's agricultural and aquatic products which opens on December 4 in Big C Thang Long in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Agricultural and aquatic products from the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai are on display in a fair in Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.
The fair opened on December 4 and is organised by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade in cooperation with Central Retail Vietnam. It aims to promote and introduce specialties of the northern mountainous province, contributing to the “Vietnamese people prioritising Vietnamese goods” campaign.
Twenty local enterprises and cooperatives are displaying typical products such as Dai Minh grapefruits, Thac Bac lake fish, Bach Ha rice and other specialties such as black chung cake (square glutinous rice cake), cinnamon tea and dried meats.
Most of products satisfy VietGap standards and are certified OCOP (One Commune One Product) products of the province.
Trinh Van Thanh, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, hoped the fair will support and promote the production and consumption of high-quality agricultural products of Yen Bai province, forming a supply chain and helping local business to expand and develop production.
At the event, Central Retail Vietnam and some Yen Bai’s units signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the safe consumption of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products.
"Many products from Yen Bai province have been sold at our outlets, such as dried bamboo shoots, vermicelli, smoked buffalo meat. Through this event, Central Retail hopes to find more new partners and suppliers to better meet the customer demand towards the Tet holiday,” said Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Head of Communications at Central Retail Vietnam./.