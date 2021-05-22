Yo Group becomes distributor of Japanese anti-cancer functional food in Vietnam
Yo Group JSC of Vietnam and Nakanihon Capsule JSC, a Japanese functional food producer, on May 21 signed a contract to produce and supply functional food in the Vietnamese market.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Yo Group JSC of Vietnam and Nakanihon Capsule JSC, a Japanese functional food producer, on May 21 signed a contract to produce and supply functional food in the Vietnamese market.
Under the contract, Yo Group will become the distributor of anti-cancer product Fukoidan Umino Takaramono and other high-end functional food produced by Nakanihon Capsule in the Vietnamese market.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Toshinori Yamanaka, President of Nakanihon Capsule, said that Fukoidan Umino Takaramono and other functional food products produced by his firm strictly comply with safety and quality standards, so they are allowed to be distributed in the domestic market and exported to foreign countries.
Hoang Dinh Giang, President of Yo Group, said with the signing of the contract, the two firms hope Vietnamese consumers will have access to products of clear origin, adding that imported products will be examined by the Ministry of Health's Food Hygiene and Safety Department.
Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Japan Ta Duc Minh highly valued the cooperation between the two businesses, saying that this will ensure rights of Vietnamese consumers and help them feel more secure when using products.
According to Yamanaka, Fukoidan is extracted from Mozuku brown algae and Kombu kelp, in which Mozuku brown algae harvested in Okinawa has very high purity. The product has no additives or preservatives, so it is highly effective and safe for users.
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tokyo, Yo Group specialises in trading dietary supplement products and cosmetics. In 2018, Yo Group established Yo Trading and Service JSC, which specialises in importing Japanese functional food and cosmetics in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Nakanihon Capsule was established in May 1996. It has 20-year experience in manufacturing functional food. Its strong products include immune-boosting products such as Fukoidan, functional food supporting weight loss, preventing catastrophe and relieving joint pain./.