Staff of the VTC Television practise yoga during a break. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The sixth International Day of Yoga (June 21) will be celebrated across the country from June 21-28 under the theme “Yoga from Home”.

The Embassy of India this year has been supporting International Day of Yoga events in Hanoi and Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Ninh Thuan, Phu Yen and Thanh Hoa provinces.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre have been promoting yoga online with webinars on 'yoga asanas' and best daily lifestyle practices.

The video blogging contest 'My Life My Yoga' has also been launched. Participants nationwide performing yoga asanas and upload their videos and photos on the embassy’s social media platforms. The three best entries will receive a prize from the embassy. These videos will also be considered for the global contest being organised by the Indian government.

The main event will take place near the world famous Ha Long Bay with the collaboration of Quang Ninh Province People’s Committee on June 21. The event will be live-streamed on the embassy’s social media platforms to take the event to thousands of yoga enthusiasts and encourage them to join the celebrations remotely./.