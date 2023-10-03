Young artisan breathes new life into traditional handmade paper
With a desire to bring traditional handmade paper closer to contemporary life, young artisan Doan Thai Cuc Huong has created products that bring a breath of fresh air into traditional Vietnamese culture by mixing in modern aesthetics.
Doan Thai Cuc Huong meticulously works on each step. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The young artisan brings her products to fairs so that more people can know about them. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Doan Thai Cuc Huong introducing traditional Vietnamese handmade paper to kids at a fair. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A desk calendar made by the young artisan from Vietnamese handmade paper. (Photo: VNP/VNA)