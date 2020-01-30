Culture - Sports Weightlifters on way to berths at Tokyo Olympic Games Vietnam’s weightlifters bagged 10 gold medals on the two competition days of the recent 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, signalling a good start for the sport in the year, according to the Vietnam Sports Administration.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s vovinam takes on the world Traditional martial arts have been developing for centuries in Vietnam, with hundreds of styles nationwide, including Nam Hong Son, Tay Son Binh Dinh and Vovinam. Vietnamese styles have been become popular around the world thanks to their typical characters and practicality.

Culture - Sports French sculptor realises dream in Vietnam For French sculptor Ariel Moscovici, joining local and international artists at the Art in the Forest (AIF) project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc was a unique experience.

Culture - Sports Bo Da Pagoda’s woodblocks on display in Bac Giang Carved woodblocks bearing the Sutras of Zen Buddhism at Bo Da Pagoda in Viet Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang are being showcased at an exhibition that opened in the pagoda on Jan 29.