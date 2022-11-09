Young border defence officers from Vietnam, Laos hold first seminar
The first seminar between young border defence officers of Vietnam and Laos took place in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, on November 9.
Col. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vice Chairman of the Politics Department of the Vietnam Border Guard High Command, speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)
The event, attended by nearly 100 officers of both countries, was held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (September 5), 45 years since the signing of the Vietnam - Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18), and the countries’ Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Col. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Vice Chairman of the Politics Department of the Vietnam Border Guard High Command, underlined the close-knit traditional relations between Vietnam and Laos, which have become a priceless asset of both peoples.
Col. Amphan Xaynhasubat, deputy director of the border guard department at the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army, said the programme would help strengthen the countries’ long-standing ties and lay the foundation for more exchanges.
Participants noted that young officers from Vietnam and Laos have greatly helped with the successful performance of border defence duties and with building a shared border of peace, friendship, and cooperation for common development.
Along the border, 66 border guard posts on Vietnam have been twinned with 25 posts in Laos. The Vietnamese side has assisted with the building and repair of infrastructure in villages in Laos and sponsored 81 Lao students.
Young officers from both sides have also increased communications to encourage residents to comply with the countries’ agreement on border regulations, created favourable conditions for border villages to support each other in economic development. They have also cooperated in COVID-19 prevention and control.
During the seminar, the two sides agreed to take the lead in performing border management and protection duties, and hold joint patrols to prevent legal violations.
Young border defence officers will also play the core role in fighting hostile forces' attempt to drive a wedge in the countries’ great friendship and special solidarity, as well as against criminal activities, illegal exit and entry, and illegal residence and labour./.