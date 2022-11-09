Politics Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership records sound growth: ministers Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo expressed their delight at the progress made in the countries’ strategic partnership at their meeting in Cambodia on November 9 within the framework of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits.

Politics Vietnam hopes to boost ties with French law enforcement bodies Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam received French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery in Hanoi on November 9, during which the host highlighted the strong cooperation between the Vietnamese ministry and French law enforcement bodies.

Politics PM visits symbols of Vietnam-Cambodia partnership Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 9 visited Cho Ray-Phnom Penh Hospital and Metfone, an affiliate of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group, which are considered symbols of the Vietnam-Cambodia partnership.

Politics Vietnam, RoK enjoy thriving relations after three decades Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, in his visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in February this year, remarked that the relations between Vietnam and the ROK are currently at its best.