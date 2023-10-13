Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights General Vo Nguyen Giap’s daily life A photo exhibition on General Vo Nguyen Giap kicked off in Hanoi on October 13 to mark the 10th death anniversary of the legendary military leader.

Culture - Sports Eighth Argentine Week in Hanoi held The Argentine Embassy in Vietnam organised the 8th Argentine Week in Hanoi, which took place from October 9 to 13 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (10/25/1973-10/25/2023).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese player named among top world football talents Vietnamese youngster Le Dinh Long Vu has been listed as one of the world's top 60 young football talents by sports journalists of British newspaper, The Guardian.

Culture - Sports Hue artists revitalising classical opera During its ruling time, the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) developed the art of Tuong (classical opera) to its brilliant peak. Hue’s Royal Tuong is an outstanding representative of classical theatre and the artistic heritage of the Vietnamese people.