Culture - Sports Hanoi to host International Guitar Festival The fourth International Guitar Festival and Competition will be held from November 18 to 20 at the Kim Dong Theater in Hanoi, with the event set to attract a huge number of domestic and foreign artists.

Culture - Sports Infographic Cheo - traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity Cheo is a traditional theatrical art imbued with Vietnamese cultural identity. It is believed to have originated in the 10th century and has its roots in village festivals in the Red River Delta.