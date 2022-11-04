“Young Francophone Reporters” contest winners announced
The first-prize winner Ho Ngoc Vinh Nguyen (centre) receive his award from VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) and Tran Thi Mai Yen, acting Chief Representative of the OIF in the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Winners of the 7th “Young Francophone Reporters” competition were announced at an award ceremony in Hanoi on November 4.
The annual contest was launched by Le Courrier du Vietnam (CVN), a French language newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), under the auspices of the Asia-Pacific Regional Office (RBAP) of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF); the Francophone University Agency (AUF); the embassies of France, Morocco, Romania, Switzerland and Canada; and the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation to Vietnam.
After a month since its launch, this year’s competition received 95 works from 119 contestants. There were one first, one second, one third, and two consolation prizes as well as six other prizes based on readers’ votes, the contestants’ impression and talent, among others.
With its theme highlighting the voice of young people, the contest aimed to encourage youth to use the diversity and richness of the French language to share their concerns and dreams about the future of themselves and of the Francophone community.
Addressing the award ceremony, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang lauded the CVN’s efforts to sustain the contest despite COVID-19 and thanked supporters of annual event like the RBAP and the embassies.
The success of the competition has confirmed the VNA’s right direction in diversifying communications forms serving foreign relations affairs and in promoting Vietnam's image in the Francophone community and international friends, she affirmed.
She stated the VNA will further assist the newspaper in organising this meaningful external contest.
Tran Thi Mai Yen, acting Chief Representative of the OIF in the Asia-Pacific region, said with the desire to give young people their rightful place in society and find solutions to the problems they are facing, the OIF has placed them at the center of all actions.
The entries this year showcase inspiring initiatives, successful models and role models to follow, she said, adding that the quality of participating articles and illustrations is also remarkable./.