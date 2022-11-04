Society Vietnam’s visa policy favourable, to be further reformed: official Vietnam’s visa policy is favourable and will continue to be reformed to facilitate foreigners’ entry, an official of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has said.

Environment Ho Chi Minh City identifies 32 landslide-prone sites Ho Chi Minh City has identified 32 landslide-prone sites, and asked agencies and units to take measures in order to ensure safety for residents.

Society Russian October Revolution marked in HCM City A get-together to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 - 2022) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) in HCM City on November 4.

Society Seminar spotlights values of socialism The key values of socialism were highlighted at an international seminar in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on November 3.