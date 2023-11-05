Visitors to the Tan Trao Special National Relic Site are often dazzled by lovely kids performing exotic songs generally called “Then”, a folk melody sung by the Tay ethnic minority people for generations.

Similar to Tay ethnic minority kids, young San Diu children are also taught by their parents and local artisans how to sing folk melodies, called Soong Co. The children are then encouraged to perform at local festivals and events to stoke their pride in their people’s identity and culture.

Indeed, as the kids swell with pride in their community’s cultural values, they will grow up with a burning desire to preserve such values./.

VNA