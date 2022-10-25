Culture - Sports More sponsorship deals for national football tournaments signed The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), the Vietnam Professional Football JSC (VPF), and local sportswear manufacturer Dong Luc Group signed sponsorship agreements for professional football tournaments, on October 24 in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Cham Brahman people celebrate Kate festival The Cham Brahman people’s traditional Kate festival is underway in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan, attracting thousands of local residents and tourists