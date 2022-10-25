Young karate athletes to vie for world titles
A dozen top karate athletes of Vietnam will compete in the WKF U21, Junior and Cadet World Championship in Konya, Turkey.
As one of the most important competitions of the year, the championship lures almost 1,900 athletes from 105 countries and territories.
They will vie for medals available for different age groups and in both kumite (combat) and kata (performance) from October 26-30.
According to the coaches, all the athletes are at their peak, and the world championship will be chance for them to compete against quality athletes and improve themselves.
Among them, fighter Hoang Thi My Tam is a key athlete. She will compete in the U21 category.
Last year, Tam won three golds at the Asian championships including two in the U21 U55kg category and one in the senior class.
At the recent 31st SEA Games in Hanoi on May, Tam secured a bronze medal.
Along with the battles, the International Karate Federation also organises executive committee meetings at which coach Vu Son Ha, who is President of the Asian Karate Federation, represents Vietnam./.