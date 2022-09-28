Society HCM City reaps positive results in poverty reduction Ho Chi Minh City reaped positive results in poverty reduction in the 2016-2020 period and 2021, heard a conference in the city on September 27 to review the work.

Society Poems of former Deputy PM introduced in Australia The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia on September 27 introduced a collection of poems by Truong Hoa Binh, a former member of the Political Bureau and former permanent Deputy Prime Minister, to the Vietnamese community in the country.

Society UNICEF vows to support Vietnam in response to Typhoon Noru UNICEF Vietnam expressed its concern over children and families vulnerable to Typhoon Noru, saying it stands ready to support the Government of Vietnam in responding to the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in 20 years, according to a recent statement.

Society Dong Thap cooperates with Cambodian locality to fight human trafficking Fighting human trafficking is one of the fields of cooperation in an agreement signed between the Women’s Union of the southern province of Dong Thap and the Cambodian Women for Peace & Development Association of Prey Veng province on September 27.