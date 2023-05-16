Young leaders in Southeast Asia promote innovation in higher education
The 2023 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Regional Workshop opened in Hanoi on May 16, under the theme of “Innovating International Higher Education”.
The four-day event gathers more than 70 YSEALI members between the age of 22-35 from all 10 ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste. They are working as teachers, academics, administrators, policy makers and advocates, as well as other young professionals from higher education institutions, government agencies, education-related non-government organisations (NGOs) and Community Service Organisations (CSOs).
At the opening session, Prof., Dr. Pham Hong Chuong, President of the National Economics University (NEU), said that the event brings together young leaders who come to exchange ideas on strengthening innovation activities in teaching - learning, digitisation – resources sharing, and integrating innovation and entrepreneurship among universities in ASEAN, the US and other countries.
In addition, through various programmes and commitments, the YSEALI contributes to improving youths' leadership capacity, and nurturing a community of leaders working across borders to solve common issues.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper emphasised the US Government's commitment to stand ready with ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste to promote education initiatives in the region.
By supporting the organisation of this workshop, the US mission to Vietnam hopes to foster innovation in higher education by encouraging institutions to support each other in order to enhance regional integration, he added.
Workshop participants are able to take part in seminars and presentations by ASEAN and US young leaders and US Government alumni, interactive skill-building training, a field trip to learn about internationalisation models in higher education in Vietnam, networking events, cultural activities, and a 'Dolphin tank" pitching competition to receive seed funding of up to 5,000 USD for projects taking place in two or more countries across the region to foster global partnership in the regional education sector.
ASEAN currently has more than 7,000 higher education institutions with around 12 million students./.